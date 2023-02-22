Adele has been performing Las Vegas residency in pain: My disc has 'worn away'

British popstar Adele has revealed that she has been suffering from “really bad” sciatica during her Las Vegas residency and must “waddle these days” due to the back pain.

The 34-year-old singer spoke about the chronic pain at a recent concert, admitting it was making it difficult for her to walk as a disc in her back had “worn away”.

In a TikTok video taken at her Weekends With Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Adele is seen asking her audience: "Is anyone else kind of my age starting getting bad knees?

"I have got really bad sciatica in my left leg and my L5 disc is not f...ing there anymore. It’s worn away."

READ MORE:

* Adele breaks down in tears mid-concert after seeing photo of fan's late wife

* Adele addresses engagement rumours for the first time on Graham Norton

* 'Gutted' Adele postpones entire Las Vegas residency due to 'impossible' hurdles



According to the Mayo Clinic, sciatica affects the sciatic nerve and can cause inflammation, pain, and numbness in the lower back, hips, glutes, or legs.

In 2021, Adele revealed her battle with back pain during an interview with The Face magazine.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Adele revealed she has been battling a chronic pain condition that dates back to an injury from when she was 15.

"I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really," she said.

"It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture."

She said in the interview that the bad back pain began after a strong sneeze, causing her to slip a spinal disc at age 15.

The residency began last November and is running until March 25. The singer recently shared a carousel of photos from the concerts via Twitter, giving a glimpse into her sold-pout concerts at the iconic Las Vegas venue.

In 2022, Adele revealed that she planned to take a break from music after her Las Vegas shows.