What awards winners fail to understand about acceptance speeches

You win a Bafta. Or an Oscar. Maybe an Emmy. Of course, you’re grateful – who wouldn’t be? Grateful for getting it, grateful to everyone who helped you get it. Gratitude’s a given.

So why is it the only thing most of the winners bother expressing? There is an audience to engage at any awards do, and it doesn’t only consist of the industry folk sitting right there.

Sure, it’s kind of sweet for Austin Butler, a surprise winner, to single out his movement coach for Elvis, who seems like a lovely person, and certainly did much to help him excel.

Undoubtedly that would have meant a lot to her. To him, also. But the millions of people watching at home could be forgiven for wanting more.

It seems to have become a formula that acceptance speeches must start with a few overcome words, a nervous quip or two, and then, as the air leaks out, we simply pivot into the turgid “I have lots of thanks to give” phase.

This is all the wrong way around. Thank the room – in one go – and get that out of the way. Then tell a story. Say something. Explain what actually matters about the film you’ve won for.

Even when they had wit or sincerity – Cate Blanchett seemed unusually moved into the bargain – this current Bafta crop still betrayed a pathological adherence to thank-you-itis. Charlotte Wells even had it, and she was a delight. Her line about the award being for her mum – “literally – I overpacked?” was worthy of Nora Ephron. It seemed half-interesting that Barry Keoghan thanked Brando, until I realised we were talking about his six-month-old son, not Marlon. Then it was sweet, but less interesting.

Best Film is often the dullest award of the lot, with producers simply back-slapping fellow producers as most of the TV audience get their slippers on. But there was a glimmer of genuine statement from Malte Grunert, accepting for All Quiet on the Western Front, when he called war “anything but an adventure”, doing pithy honour to Remarque’s vision.

More of this is what we need. Butler, say, might have tried to capture what Elvis meant, or to offer a few words of tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the King, who died so tragically young only last month.

There are certain masters of the speech-making art to whom anyone new at it should pay attention. Daniel Day-Lewis usually wins and unfailingly takes us on a journey.

Somehow, he misses no one out, but also gets to the core of what his performances were searching for. Winning the Oscar for My Left Foot (1989), the main dedication was to Christy Brown, of course. “When he was alive he needed very little encouragement to make his voice heard. Now he needs a little more.”

His joke about Meryl Streep being Spielberg’s first choice for Lincoln was solid best man material – and not even his best quip.

He is a consummate pro at all this, and so is Emma Thompson. Her speech after winning the screenplay Oscar for Sense and Sensibility (1995) had proper respect for written form, married with the effortless delivery of a born raconteuse.

“Before I came, I went to visit Jane Austen’s grave in Winchester Cathedral, to pay my respects, you know, and to tell her about the grosses.” Perfect.

Command of this spotlight – spontaneous or crafted – is strangely lacking across the board right now. Any actors reading this may tell me to step off: of course, it’s their moment, they can thank who they like, single out joyful faces in the crowd, enjoy it.

But they’re missing so many chances to make it mean a little more to the wider world. Butler and Blanchett both remarked that it takes an army to make them look good. No one’s disagreeing – collectively the credit needs sharing. But thanking rank and file is just a waste of our time.

I’m tempted to say that any awards speech that is only thank-yous is an elementary failure.

But I’ll grant one exception, to Joe Pesci, for Goodfellas at the 1991 Oscars, which proves that succinctness is the only real substitute for having a point to make. “It was my privilege,” he began. “Thank you.” And that was that.