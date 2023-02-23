Will Smith pokes fun at Oscars slap in new video

Will Smith has shared a video on social media in which he appears to acknowledge a mixture of confusing and troubled memories about the night he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

It has been nearly a year since the incident, and in that time the actor has repeatedly apologised for the assault, saying in a March Facebook post that Rock’s “joke about [his wife’s] medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally ... I was out of line and I was wrong”.

In a new video posted on TikTok, Smith films himself listening to a peculiar instruction to pick up an object, hold it, and “ask it what it thinks of you”.

Smith holds up an Oscar trophy – the award he won for best actor in King Richard on the same night of the slap – and appears bemused and at a loss for words before the video cuts.

READ MORE:

* 'Unacceptable': Will Smith posts apology video for slapping Chris Rock

* Will Smith 'completely understands' if fans aren't ready for his on-screen return after Oscars slap

* Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle joke about both being assaulted onstage and Will Smith's 'very strange choice'

* Chris Rock on being slapped by Will Smith at Oscars: ‘I’m not a victim’



Chris Pizzello/AP Will Smith hitting presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars.

The actor’s self-deprecation prompted an outpouring of goodwill from his social media followers.

“I love Will … he’s human just like the rest of us. This life we live is so much broader than a moment of questionable behaviour,” one commenter said in response to the video.

“If you can’t laugh at yourself, right? Love it,” one fan replied.

“I’m so glad you’re staying strong and pushing forward,” wrote another.

Smith has said he understands if people haven’t forgiven him for the assault, telling Fox News in November he wouldn’t blame fans for refusing to watch his new movie Emancipation.

“If someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready,” he said.

“I’m hoping that the material – the power of the film, the timeliness of the story – I’m hoping that the good that can be done would open people’s hearts at a minimum to see and recognise and support the incredible artists in and around this film.”