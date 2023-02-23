New mum Paris Hilton has finally made her baby boy’s name public, nearly a month after shocking fans with the surprise news that she had added an extra member to her family.

During an episode of her podcast This is Paris, the socialite revealed she named her baby Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, taking on both her famous last name and her husband’s, entrepreneur Carter Reum.

On Instagram, Hilton told followers she decided the name “years ago” while sharing an excerpt from her upcoming memoir Paris, saying she sourced the name after searching through cities and countries.

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again,” Hilton said.

“I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future.”

Her baby’s middle name comes from her grandfather, businessman Barron Hilton, who died in 2019.

Allison Dinner/AP Paris Hilton has revealed her new baby's name.

"He was always my mentor. I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day,” she said.

“I really wanted to honour him by having his name in my first son's name. So there you go: my beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum."