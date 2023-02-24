Harry Styles has to be counted in New Zealand's Census 2023

British pop star Harry Styles may have been pressured by fans to do a shoey on stage in Australia, but New Zealand is going one step better.

It has been confirmed the 29-year-old will have to take part in the 2023 Census.

Styles will be performing his only New Zealand show in Auckland on Tuesday, March 7 – which also happens to be the night of the 5-yearly national survey.

The 2023 Census Twitter account responded to a query from user Coup De Main, confirming everyone in the country had to be counted on Census night, including “tourists, visitors and former members of One Direction”.

To help make their point, 2023 Census provided an “artist impression” of Styles filling out his Census form which they described as, “Harry Styles sitting at a table, holding a pen”.

“An illustration of a census paper has been added in front of him, lovingly rendered in fuchsia in Microsoft Paint.”

As for the questions Styles will be expected to answer on Census night? Questions in 2023 include information about usual household members, smoking habits and questions about work, income and any unpaid work.

The pop star does not need to worry about revealing any information to the country, though. The 2023 Census account did confirm that all answers are strictly confidential.

Joel C Ryan/AP Harry Styles will need to reveal personal details in the New Zealand census, though all information is strictly confidential.

And luckily for Styles, Stats NZ is aiming to make 2023 Census easier than ever, so he will have the option of completing his form online or on paper, and the number of Census collectors has increased, as well as Census events in case Styles needs to ask for help.

Although the former One Direction member was tagged in the announcement, he has not yet chosen to participate in the conversation – something he cannot do on Census night.

Harry Styles will perform his only Love on Tour New Zealand show at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Tuesday, March 7.