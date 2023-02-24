The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, February 24

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too. Brought to you by Tourism Fiji.

Bernie Sanders accidentally enters TikTok video, becoming a meme once again

US politician Bernie Sanders is back in the spotlight when he was ironically trying to stay out of it.

The Independent Vermont senator, 81, walked into a TikTok dance video being filmed in New York City over the weekend by user Taylor Champ.

Stuff Bernie Sanders mistakenly stepped into a TikTok dance video on the streets of New York City.

Sanders was quick to duck out of the shot, but the briefest of cameos, complete with his famous side-eye glance of disapproval towards Champ and the dancing hotel doorman, was all the internet needed.

At the most recent US inauguration, Sanders instantly became a meme after a picture of him bundled up in a Covid-19 mask, informal coat and mittens went viral.

Deer crashes through a classroom in the United States

The Right to Education movement around the world encourages learning for everyone. One deer clearly took that meaning to extend to animals, too.

The deer made the most dramatic of entrances, crashing through a window at high speeds and skidding across the floor. Unfortunately for the deer (but probably luckily for the school kids), the class was not in session, and with no teacher in sight, the deer decided to leave.

Next time I’m sure the school would be hoping the deer just uses the door...

Kate Henderson/Supplied Bartholomew (Bart) the guinea pig miraculously survived flooding during Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke's Bay.

Guinea pig 'presumed dead' after flooding turns up days later

A guinea pig “miraculously” survived flooding in his garden after his owners were forced to evacuate their Hawke’s Bay home without him during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Kate and Jacob Henderson evacuated their home in Taradale as the cyclone hit the region with force on February 14.

However, their pet guinea pig Bartholomew – Bart for short – was nowhere to be seen and the couple was forced to leave him behind.

When the Hendersons returned home to a “very flooded” garden about 12 hours later, Bart was still unaccounted for.

“We weren’t too confident for him,” Kate said.

However, two days later once the flooding receded, Bart reappeared.

Collierville/Getty Images Pawl Ruff, the dog who went viral for being Paul Rudd's lookalike has found his forever home.

Paul Rudd's canine doppelgänger finds forever home after viral campaign

The US shelter dog, who went viral for his similarities to Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, has found his forever home following a viral post in February.

The dog was nicknamed Pawl Ruff by the Collierville Animal Shelter when they discovered the Australian Shepherd mix made similar facial expressions to the actor. When social media got wind of the Tennessee pup, Pawl Ruff (real name Waffle House) became almost as famous as his human lookalike.

According to the town’s website, they even reached out to Rudd’s publicists to ask if the actor could help bring attention to the 2-year-old Ruff, said the town’s public information officer Jennifer Casey.

While Rudd did not take up the offer of taking on his own furry sidekick, Collierville resident Jennifer Roy has officially given the Ant-Man lookalike a forever home.

Stuff fundraising campaign hits $4 million

An East Coast mayor says she feels “humbled” by community support in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, as a Stuff fundraising campaign for those affected hits the $4 million mark.

The campaign hit the milestone early on Friday morning, thanks to contributions from more than 34,000 Stuff readers. The proceeds will go to Red Cross New Zealand’s disaster fund and mayoral relief funds.

Stuff’s fundraising campaign ends on Sunday.