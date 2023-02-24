80,000 items from rock star David Bowie to go on display in London

More than 80,000 items belonging to British rock star David Bowie, including costumes, handwritten notes, sheet music and art, will go on display in a London museum starting in 2025, creating a massive archive of the late musician's six-decade career.

The colourful trove of items will trace "Bowie's creative processes as a musical innovator, cultural icon, and advocate for self-expression," the museum said in a statement on Thursday (local time).

It also announced the creation of an new institute, The David Bowie Centre for the Study of Performing Arts, which will be part of the Victoria & Albert Museum's new site in east London, where the vast collection will be housed.

It follows a popular 2013 exhibition celebrating Bowie's life at the same museum and an international tour that drew 2 million people around the world.

"The V&A is thrilled to become custodians of his incredible archive, and to be able to open it up for the public," said the museum's director, Tristram Hunt. "Bowie's radical innovations across music, theatre, film, fashion, and style - from Berlin to Tokyo to London - continue to influence design and visual culture."

Bowie, known for his flamboyant innovation in music, fashion and movies, died in 2016 of liver cancer at age 69.

Joel Ryan The costume that David Bowie wore as Ziggy Stardust during a performance of Starman on British pop music show Top of The Pops, is photographed as part of a retrospective David Bowie exhibition in 2013.

He described himself as a "tasteful thief" for appropriating from glam rock, soul, disco, punk rock and haute couture. He was born David Robert Jones in 1947 and grew up in Brixton, a working-class south London neighbourhood.

But he was better known for a series of glamorous, androgynous alter egos, including Ziggy Stardust and Aladdin Sane. He went on to pen hit songs, notably Changes, and Starman, and he appeared in the 1976 movie, The Man Who Fell to Earth.

"I used to wonder about my eccentricities, my wanting to explore and put myself in dangerous situations," he told Esquire magazine in 1993. "The reason I was getting away with it was that I was an artist, so people never knew I was totally bonkers."

Shortly before his death, Bowie released a studio album, Blackstar, backed by a small jazz group and hailed as boldly experimental.

Highlights of the collection at the V&A East Storehouse site will include his stage costumes, such as his breakthrough Ziggy Stardust ensembles designed by Freddie Burretti in 1972 and a Union Jack coat designed by Bowie and Alexander McQueen for his Earthling album cover in 1997.

Also on display will be "a series of intimate notebooks," as well as writings that reveal Bowie's thought process and unrealised projects, "the majority of which have never been seen in public before," the museum said.

Handwritten lyrics for songs including Fame and Heroes. Personal photography, album artwork and awards will also make up the collection.

His fans online hailed the announcement of the museum's exhibition.

"He was a national treasure and an icon that influenced the world with his music, fashion and creativity. Now, future generations get to fully appreciate his unique genius," one fan exulted on Twitter. "Planning to be first in the queue in 2025," wrote another.

David Bowie's estate also welcomed the announcement. "With David's life's work becoming part of the UK's national collections, he takes his rightful place amongst many other cultural icons and artistic geniuses," the estate said in a statement. "We're so pleased to be working closely with the V&A to continue to commemorate David's enduring cultural influence."

The archive will also feature some of his instruments and stage props, including producer Brian Eno's EMS synthesiser and a stylophone given by musician Marc Bolan in the late 1960s and used on Bowie's Space Oddity recording.