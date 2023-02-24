Paris Hilton shares first photos of baby Phoenix

New Mum Paris Hilton has shared the first public photos of her newborn, who she revealed on Thursday was named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Almost a month after shocking fans with the news that she and husband, entrepreneur Carter Reum had welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, Hilton showed her 22.3 million followers the first glimpse of the newest member of the family.

Both photos shared on Friday morning show baby Phoenix wearing a white onesie with a matching white hat, and were met with more than 170,000 likes and messages of congratulations in less than an hour.

In one photo, Hilton, also dressed in white, is pictured holding up the newest family member and giving him a kiss.

The second photo shows Phoenix resting on his mother’s shoulder, with father and husband, entrepreneur Carter Reum, also in the shot.

“Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world,” Hilton captioned the post.

Earlier this week, the socialite spoke on her podcast This is Paris and revealed her baby’s full name to be Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

As well as adopting the surnames of both parents, Hilton paid tribute to her grandfather Barron Hilton in the naming of Phoenix, who died in 2019.

Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton shares first look of baby Phoenix.

On Instagram, she told her followers she decided the name “years ago” and shared an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, saying she searched through cities and countries to find the name.

“Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again,” Hilton said.