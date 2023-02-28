Actor Jamie Lee Curtis addresses her 'nepo baby' status at SAG awards

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis has fired up the “nepo baby” and privilege debate more while speaking at the SAG Awards.

During the opening of the award show, Curtis was involved in a montage of actors sharing their background and experience in the industry.

“I got my SAG card when I was 19 years old when I signed a seven-year contract to Universal Studios and starred in an ABC TV series called Operation Petticoat,” Curtis said, adding, “which my father, Tony Curtis – nepo baby – starred in. I was fired from that TV show a year later and I thought my life was over,” she said.

Curtis went on to explain in the montage that it was a good thing she was fired, because after that she starred in John Carpenter’s horror classic Halloween.

During the award show, Curtis was stunned and visibly emotional when she took out the Best Supporting Actress award for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

After her name was called out, she kissed her co-star Michelle Yeoh on the mouth, and told the crowd to “shut up” amid loud cheers.

In her acceptance speech she again addressed her actor parents and “nepo baby” status.

“I’m wearing the wedding ring my father gave my mother,” Curtis continued.

“They hated each other, by the way. But my sister Kelly and I were born from love.

“My father was from Hungary and my mother was from Denmark. They had nothing, and they became these monstrous stars in this industry they loved so much. My parents were actors.”

“I know you look at me and think, well, ‘nepo baby. That’s why she’s there.’ And I totally get it,” Curtis went on to say in her award speech.

“But the truth of the matter is, I’m 64 years old and this is just amazing.”