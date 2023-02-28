Unpacking all the drama since Lisa Marie Presley's death

The death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie, in January came as a shock to many.

Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest at her home. She was rushed to hospital, but her death was later announced. Officially, the case is still with the coroner.

First there was shock. Lisa Marie had just been seen just days earlier attending the Golden Globes where Austin Butler won best actor in a drama film for his leading performance in Elvis. Then came the outpouring of grief. And after, the legal filings – with the Presley family now appearing to be embroiled in a possible dispute over Lisa’s will.

So, who inherits what?

After Elvis’ sudden death in 1977, his Graceland estate was left to Lisa, who at the time was just 9 years old. According to the Graceland website Elvis' will stated that her inheritance was to be held in trust for her until her 25th birthday in 1993.

Lisa Marie spent her final years managing Graceland alongside her mother, Priscilla Presley (Elvis’ ex-wife), and the National Bank of Commerce through another trust which she established.

Although Lisa Marie’s stake in the Elvis estate has faded over the years, it still remains sizeable. The iconic Graceland property in Memphis, Tennessee is a magnet for Elvis fans. She also retained ownership of her father's costumes, cars, awards and other possessions, according to the mansion's website.

Lisa Marie’s will states that her trust – which includes Graceland and her remaining 15% ownership of his estate – would be left to her children, Riley Keough, Harper and Finley Lockwood.

Legal documents filed

The alleged dispute that’s erupted is centred around Lisa’s will.

Priscilla Presley filed legal documents disputing the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s’s trust and estate.

The 2016 amendment in question saw Priscilla and a former business manager removed as trustees and replaced with Lisa Marie's two oldest children Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, if she died or became incapacitated. Benjamin Keough died in 2020.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin-FilmMagic/Getty Images (L-R) Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, and Riley Keough attend the Handprint Ceremony honouring three generations in 2022.

A living trust is a form of estate planning that allows a person to control their assets while alive, but have them distributed if they die. It serves the function of a will if a separate will is not filed, as appears to be the case with Lisa.

Priscilla Presley's court filing says there are several issues that bring the living trust amendment's authenticity into doubt, such as a failure to notify Priscilla of the change as required, a misspelling of Priscilla's name in a document supposedly signed by her daughter, an atypical signature from Lisa, and a lack of a witness or notarisation. It asks a judge to declare the amendment invalid.

Lance Murphey/AP Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in the exhibit "Elvis Through His Daughter's Eyes," at Graceland in Memphis.

The filing says that the business manager, Barry Siegel, intended to resign, which according to the prior terms of the trust would leave Priscilla and Riley as co-trustees.

As a result of the filing, a court hearing is scheduled for April in Los Angeles, US media reported.

While the filing doesn't necessarily reveal a falling out between family members, it has put their personal dealings over the estate of the rock 'n' roll star out in the public.

It’s not the first time legal disputes have erupted within the Presley family. Lisa Marie had previously gone through a number of divorce proceedings, and in 2018 she sued her former manager, Barry Siegel, claiming he had mismanaged her finances, CBS News reported. Siegel countered in his own lawsuit that Presley's financial problems were due to her own missteps, CBS News reported.

Jordan Strauss Lisa Marie Presley, second right, her daughter Riley Keough, left, and her twin daughters Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood in 2017.

Has the family commented on the legal dispute?

While there are plenty of ‘sources’ saying snippets about family infighting, feuds and “money grabs”, actual comments from both Riley and her grandmother have been rare. Official statements from their representatives have also been very limited.

Lisa Marie’s children have also not publicly commented on Priscilla’s legal filing, or taken any public action against it.

Riley is currently on a huge promotional push for her new 12-part miniseries Daisy Jones & the Six. While she’s doing a lot of media interviews and red carpets for the series, reporters have been told that she will not be answering questions about her mother or grandmother.

While Riley has kept quiet on the topic of her mother, she has lightly touched on her family’s musical heritage when speaking about her preparation for her character Daisy Jones, who is a singer in the TV series.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Actresses Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough.

Priscilla however has been slightly more vocal on the legal matter. She issued a statement in early February denying any family rift.

"I loved Elvis very much as he loved me," she said. "Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life," she said.

On Lisa Marie’s birthday, she said: “Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together. From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter.”

So who has actually said what?

At Lisa Marie’s funeral service, Riley was reportedly too emotional to read her eulogy, and it was instead read by her husband Ben Smith-Peterson. The eulogy revealed that the pair had recently welcomed a daughter.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” Riley wrote in her eulogy. She had earlier been seen carrying a baby as she arrived at Graceland where the service was held.

“Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this world,” she had written in her eulogy, and added that her late-brother Benjamin, herself and her half-sisters were “products of your heart”.

Joel Weinshanker, managing partner at Elvis Presley Enterprises, the corporation founded by the Elvis Presley Trust that was at one point owned by Lisa Marie, has publicly said that she had always intended for her two children to lead her estate.

"There was never a question in her mind that they would be the stewards, that they would look at it exactly the same way she did," he said.

Legal experts have said Priscilla has strong case in the dispute of daughter's estate, citing California law. But at this stage, we likely won’t know any more about it until the court case in April.