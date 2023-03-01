Tom Sizemore's family 'deciding end of life matters' after brain aneurysm

Doctors have said there is “no further hope” that US actor Tom Sizemore will recover after he suffered a brain aneurysm that put in him in critical condition earlier this month.

“The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday,” according to a statement CNN received on Monday (local time) from Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago.

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank everyone for the hundreds of messages of support, and prayers that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

Sizemore suddenly collapsed in his Los Angeles home on February 18 around 2am. When he arrived at the hospital, doctors found that he had suffered from a brain aneurysm that occurred as a result of a stroke. At the time, they called it a “wait and see” situation.

“Since that day, Tom has remained in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care,” Lago said.

The Detroit-native is 61 years old. He is best known for taking on tough guy characters during the course of his career, which dates back to the 80s and includes more than 200 film and television credits. He nabbed his first small movie role in the Oliver Stone 1989 film Born on the Fourth of July, and had his break in television playing Sergeant Vinnie Ventresca around the same time, in the ABC series China Beach.

Jordan Strauss/AP US actor Tom Sizemore, who starred in Saving Private Ryan, has been in a coma in a critical condition in intensive care since collapsing at his home in February.

Sizemore went on to star in several popular crime and war movies during 90s and 2000s, including Heat, Natural Born Killers, Pearl Harbor and Black Hawk Down. His most notable appearance though, is likely in the World War II movie, Saving Private Ryan, as Sergeant Mike Horvath.

Sizemore additionally acted in films including The Relic, True Romance and Bringing Out the Dead, which costars Nicolas Cage and directed is by Martin Scorsese. More recently, Sizemore has had roles on the series Twin Peaks and Cobra Kai.

- New York Daily News