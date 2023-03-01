Actor Miles Teller’s home ransacked while he celebrated his birthday in Paris

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry had their home broken into and ransacked.

While Miles Teller was wining and dining in Paris last week, burglars were ripping off his home in Los Angeles, US.

The Top Gun: Maverick star’s Spanish-style home in Studio City was broken into Friday evening (local time), via a smashed rear window.

The Los Angeles Police Department told The Times that police responded to the burglary after a security alarm was triggered on February 17 at 8.30pm, and found the 5500-square-foot home ransacked.

It was unclear at the time what items from the home had been stolen, but the burglars had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

READ MORE:

* Miles Teller shares the reason why his wife Keleigh cried on the set of Taylor Swift's music video

* Miles Teller says he's spoken with Tom Cruise about potentially doing Top Gun 3

* Oscars 2023: This year's Best Picture nominees (and where you can watch them)

* Miles Teller’s grandma will melt your heart with her campaign to make him the next bond

* Slap, spritz, sink: The pop culture moments that defined 2022



Teller and his wife, model and Lime Tree Productions Chief Executive Keleigh Teller, had flown to Paris to celebrate the actor’s 36th birthday.

Keleigh Teller documented moments from their Parisian getaway on TikTok, including a lavish dinner at the Eiffel Tower’s Le Jules Verne and a stay at the Four Seasons George V Paris.

Bud Light Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller in a scene from a Bud Light 2023 Super Bowl NFL commercial.

She also shared a photo on Instagram of the two kissing below a glowing Eiffel Tower. “Happy early birthday my love,” she captioned the February 19 post. “thank you to @lejulesverneparis for an incredible dinner at the Eiffel Tower and @fsgeorgevparis for everything to help suprise(sic) him merci merci”

LAPD says the investigation into the burglary is ongoing and there are no known suspects.

North Hollywood detectives are handling the investigation.