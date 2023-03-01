Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming working with dementia specialist after actor's diagnosis

He may have been forced to retire from acting, but he leaves behind more than 100 features which included some truly indelible performances.

Emma Heming is doing all she can to support husband Bruce Willis following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis (FTD).

The model has revealed she is working with a dementia care and education specialist, Teepa Snow, to help her navigate the action star's condition – and Heming expressed her thanks in an appreciation post shared on Instagram.

"I'm grateful I had the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox," the 44-year-old wrote in a caption alongside a photo with Snow.

"She's a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy. She's a gift."

READ MORE:

* When the words won't come - this is my life with aphasia

* We need to talk about 'Bruno': The greatest Bruce Willis movies of all time

* How Bruce Willis went from last-ditch casting to action icon in Die Hard

* Bruce Willis has dementia. What is it, and what’s it like to live with?

* Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia as condition worsens

* Rumer Willis’ throwback photo with 'papa' Bruce Willis will warm your heart



In the comments section, Snow praised Heming for her unwavering support of the 67-year-old Die Hard star, despite the ongoing challenges faced by patients living with dementia.

"@emmahemingwillis has done an absolutely remarkable job of providing the right support for Bruce as his abilities have changed and created a place, space and life that continues to provide him with what he needs to live well," Snow wrote.

"Frontotemporal dementia is never easy but with the right programming and support, it truly is possible to continue living life. Congrats to Emma and their entire family for their very, very hard work and dedication. It is truly remarkable!"

Charles Sykes/AP Actor Bruce Willis.

It was earlier this month that Heming and Willis' ex-wife, Demi Moore, shared his condition with fans, revealing his health has deteriorated in the one year since the actor was diagnosed with the rare brain disorder, aphasia.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," Heming said in a joint statement with Moore.

"FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know."

"Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead."

This story was originally published on 9 Honey and is republished with permission.