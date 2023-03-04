Harry Styles has a thing for feather boas. Animal activists are urging fans to know their origins

Harry Styles sports his feather boa look as part of 2021’s Grammy Awards.

There’s been a feather boa constriction as fans clamour for the item ahead of Harry Styles’ show at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on March 7 – now, animal welfare activists are calling for fans to consider where their boas are coming from.

Styles sported a purple feather boa look as part of his Gucci ensemble at 2021’s Grammy Awards. Since then his fans, known affectionately as Harries, have snap up the item for his gigs where they like to appear in brightly coloured ensembles.

But animal welfare campaigner, Georgie Dolphin, told ABC News that many of the feathers have been sourced from countries with inadequate animal protection regulations.

"Some of the countries even engage in a practice where live plucking is carried out," she said.

"We don't want people inadvertently supporting animal cruelty when they don't realise that they even are, so if you are aware, it will help with purchasing decisions," Dolphin said.

"We definitely suggest partying with non-animal products for any boa experiences."

Dolphin’s group, The Humane Society International, called for consumers to have a greater awareness of feather origins.

ABC reported that the feather boa industry had also seen its “biggest boom in recent times” courtesy of Styles’ tour and Sydney World Pride events.

And New Zealand isn’t the only place to face a feather boa shortage while the singer is in town.

Styles’ 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden last August caused a shortage throughout New York City, while Melbourne experienced a shortage after Styles’ played two shows in the city in February.