Jake Gyllenhaal shoots Road House fight scenes during UFC 285

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal captured the UFC middleweight title at T-Mobile Arena with a brutal knockout win.

His fictional victory over former UFC fighter-turned-actor Jay Hieron was part of an on-location shoot for the upcoming “reimagining” of the 1989 movie Road House.

The film, which also features UFC star Conor McGregor, has been utilising UFC 285 fight week events as sets for the last few days.

David Becker Jake Gyllenhaal reacts after "knocking down" another actor while filming a scene for an upcoming remake of the 1989 movie Road House during a UFC 285 mixed martial arts event.

Gyllenhaal and Hieron shot weigh-in scenes in front of a big crowd on Friday (local time) at MGM Grand after the ceremonial weigh-ins for the actual fight card. McGregor made an appearance to fire up the crowd.

Between fights on the UFC 285 preliminary card on Saturday night, Gyllenhaal and Hieron entered the cage to shoot fight scenes for the movie.

Gyllenhaal then shot his walk to the cage just before the start of the main card when the T-Mobile Arena crowd had started to fill the seats.

David Becker Jake Gyllenhaal and actor Jay Hieron while filming a scene for an upcoming remake of the 1989 movie Road House, during a UFC 285.

UFC star Michael Chandler said on Saturday that he went to the Dominican Republic to shoot scenes with Gyllenhaal earlier this year.

No release date has been announced for the film, which is set to be distributed via Amazon Prime Video.

