Hasan Minhaj's savage monologue sends gasps through Spirit Awards
“Let’s dream big. This is our time to do it.”
In accepting the prize for best feature at Film Independent Spirit Awards, Everything Everywhere All At Once co-director Daniel Kwan exhorted the audience of filmmakers and industry professionals to take the uncertainty of the moment in the entertainment industry and make the most of it.
Everything Everywhere, written and directed by Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, swept the awards with a record-breaking 7 prizes, winning every category it was nominated in.
The only award it did not win was for Jamie Lee Curtis, who lost for supporting performer to her co-star in the film, Ke Huy Quan.
Previously, three films, Moonlight, Sideways and Pulp Fiction, have each won six Spirit Awards.
Inside the awards tent beachside near the Santa Monica pier, tension oscillated throughout the afternoon between the earnestness and genuine emotions of the winners and a sense of despair and cynicism from presenters and host Hasan Minhaj.
“No one asked you to make the movies you made,” the comedian quipped in his opening remarks, “and honestly no one watched them”.
Minhaj kicked off the show with a blistering monologue that took a no holds barred approach to the world of independent film, including those who make them, the audiences who watch them and even the journalists who cover them.
Minhaj made special note of the fact this year’s show was being streamed online on YouTube but did not have a broadcast television outlet, having lost its longtime home of IFC.
“Let me reiterate how bad this is,” Minhaj said. “The Independent Film Channel did not want the Independent Film Awards.”
Minhaj also noted what was in fact broadcasting on IFC in that timeslot, the misbegotten 2008 Will Ferrell basketball comedy, “Semi-Pro”.
Minhaj then enjoyed an extended run of savage jokes about the industry trade website Deadline, declaring it a “journalistic piece of s...” and saying it was “half gossip, half Ezra Miller crime tracker,” prompting loud gasps from the audience.
In presenting the first award, former host Aubrey Plaza, nominated for her lead turn in Emily the Criminal, continued the jokes about the show’s lack of broadcast partnership, saying it had “finally become so indie, no one can even watch it”.
Plaza then said she thought future shows should be done without cameras and the award itself should be a cup full of broken glass. Plaza got the audience, along with actor and Women Talking producer Frances McDormand, to chant along: “Drink glass! Drink glass!”
In presenting the best screenplay prize to her Everything Everywhere filmmakers, Jamie Lee Curtis implored the audience to see movies in theatres, “the way they were meant to be seen.”
This was the first year in which the Spirit Awards gave out non-gendered acting prizes, expanding the nominees to 10 in a single category.
Accepting an award for lead performance in a new scripted series for Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson said, “I kind of like the gender-neutral thing, it’s kind of tight.”
The award show was preceded by a cocktail reception where filmmakers, journalists, executives, some of the not-so-famous nominees and assorted folks who make the independent film world turn hung out in a converted parking lot sipping Bulleit bourbon cocktails as the sun played peek-a-boo behind an overcast sky.
Leaders from the Sundance Film Festival mingled alongside representatives from smaller regional feasts. Publicists compared their chunky loafers as topics of overheard conversation veered from whether this all feels normal yet to kids in college, health and wellness, politics and a sense of confusion and anxiety over the future of film and television.
As she stepped off the red carpet into the reception area filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu, who won the grand jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022 for her film Nanny and would go on to win the Someone To Watch award on Saturday, explained what it meant to be recognised by the Spirit Awards.
“I feel like this is a family reunion of people who were snubbed by some of the bigger platforms,” Jusu said, noting filmmakers such as Ellie Foumbi for My Father, The Devil and Charlotte Wells for Aftersun. “These are truly my tribe.”
“The Spirit Awards are special because it’s a celebration of a lot of sheer willpower – of getting s... made,” said Andrew Ahn, director of rom-com Fire Island, whose writer-star Joel Kim Booster was nominated for first screenplay.
Ahn’s debut feature Spa Night won the John Cassavetes award at the Spirits in 2017. “This was the first place that really acknowledged Spa Night and got me into a headspace where I thought, ‘I think I can make it as a filmmaker.”
Before the show, Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, which put on the show, addressed the overlap (or lack thereof) between Spirit Awards and Academy Awards winners.
“There are certain films when it lines up where you go, ‘This is a film that speaks to the culture today and it’s being recognised by every awards show and it’s really galvanised the moment,’” Welsh said.
“What I love about the Spirit Awards is the breadth of our nominations, from films like ‘Everything Everywhere’ and ‘Tár,’ which are being recognised everywhere, and we also have these films that have less high of a profile or less visibility,” Welsh added. “And if some of them show up at the Oscars, more power to them.”
Read the full list of winners below:
Best Feature
Bones and All
Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER
Our Father, the Devil
Tár
Women Talking
Best Lead Performance
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Dale Dickey, A Love Song
Mia Goth, Pearl
Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Taylor Russell, Bones and All
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER
Best Supporting Performance
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Nina Hoss, Tár
Brian d’Arcy James, The Cathedral
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER
Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser
Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Gabrielle Union, The Inspection
Best Director
Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Screenplay
Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy
Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed | WINNER
A House Made of Splinters
Midwives
Riotsville, U.S.A.
Best International Film
Corsage (Austria/Belgium/England/France/Italy/Luxembourg)
Joyland (Pakistan/USA) | WINNER
Leonor Will Never Die (Philippines)
Return to Seoul (Belgium/France/Romania/South Korea)
Saint Omer (France)
Best Cinematography
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár | WINNER
Hélène Louvart, Murina
Gregory Oke Aftersun
Eliot Rockett, Pearl
Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost
Best Editing
Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral
Blair McClendon, Aftersun
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER
Monika Willi, Tár
Best First Feature
Aftersun | WINNER
Emily the Criminal
The Inspection
Murina
Palm Trees and Power Lines
Best Breakthrough Performance
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Gracija Filipović, Murina
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once | WINNER
Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages
Best First Screenplay
Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Jamie Dack and Audrey Findlay, story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines
K.D. Dávila, Emergency
Sarah DeLappe, story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies
John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal | WINNER
Best New Scripted Series
The Bear (FX on Hulu) | WINNER
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
The Porter (BET+ / CBC Television)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series
Children of the Underground (FX)
Mind Over Murder (HBO)
Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)
The Rehearsal (HBO) | WINNER
We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)
Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series
Aml Ameen, The Porter (BET+ / CBC Television)
Mohammed Amer, Mo (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC) | WINNER
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)
KaMillion, Rap S– (HBO Max)
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven (HBO Max)
Sue Ann Pien, As We See It (Prime Video)
Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV+)
Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+ / BBC One)
Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series
Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven (HBO Max)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (FX on Hulu) | WINNER
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere (HBO Max)
Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own (Prime Video)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear (FX on Hulu)
Frankie Quiñones, This Fool (Hulu)
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Molly Shannon, I Love That for You (Showtime)
Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV+)
Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series
Pachinko – Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Lee Minho, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Jimmi Simpson and Yuh-jung Youn | WINNER
Robert Altman Award
Women Talking – Sarah Polley (director), John Buchan (casting director), Jason Knight (casting director), Shayla Brown, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, Kira Guloien, Kate Hallett, Judith Ivey, Rooney Mara, Sheila McCarthy, Frances McDormand, Michelle McLeod, Liv McNeil, Ben Whishaw and August Winter | WINNER
John Cassavetes Award
The African Desperate
The Cathedral | WINNER
Holy Emy
A Love Song
Something in the Dirt
Truer Than Fiction Award
Isabel Castro, Mija
Reid Davenport, I Didn’t See You There | WINNER
Rebeca Huntt, Beba
Someone To Watch Award
Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny | WINNER
Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy
Producers Award
Liz Cardenas
Tory Lenosky | WINNER
David Grove Churchill Viste
