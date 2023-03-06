Harry Styles touches down: Popstar arrives in Aotearoa

Harry Styles has arrived in Auckland ahead of his show on March 7.

Pop star Harry Styles has touched down in Auckland, flying into the airport on a private jet at about 4.30pm on Monday.

The singer was flying in from Sydney, after performing several shows in Australia over the last couple of weeks.

Styles cut a casual figure, wearing black shorts, a black singlet, white sneakers, sunglasses and carrying what looked like a pink bucket hat.

A Stuff journalist at the airport said there was a police presence, and “airport security were out in force”.

Styles has been using Craggy Range owner and billionaire Terry Peabody’s private jet – a $68 million Falcon 7X jet with its own charter licence – while in Australia.

The reporter also said there were eight eager fans craning to get a glimpse of the megastar, but couldn’t say if their dream came true.

Styles was bustled into one of two Mercedes, with black tinted windows, and the left airport within eight minutes of landing.

David White/Stuff Harry Styles was in and out of Auckland airport in just eight minutes.

The star is in Auckland for his only New Zealand performance on Tuesday night, at Mount Smart Stadium where he will serenade 40,000 fans.

Because the 29-year-old will be in New Zealand on March 7, he will have to take part in the 2023 Census.

The 2023 Census Twitter account confirmed everyone in the country had to be counted on Census night, including “tourists, visitors and former members of One Direction”.

He is hot off the back of a successful awards circuit, scooping up Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, and an additional three Brit Awards.

British band Wet Leg will be opening the night, as well as New Zealander Ny Oh, who hails from Tauranga.