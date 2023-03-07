Pete Davidson and girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders 'involved in car crash' in California

Pete Davidson has been involved in a car crash, reportedly with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

Police have confirmed to People the comedian, 29, was in a car that collided with a fire hydrant in Beverly Hills, California on Saturday night.

According to TMZ who first reported the crash, Davidson was driving the Mercedes, accompanied by his actress girlfriend, 26.

The publication claims Davidson was driving at high speeds before losing control of the car and mounting the curb, hitting the hydrant. ﻿

READ MORE:

* Pop Tart: Pete Davidson's reign of terror continues and Taylor Swift fans are sour over ticket sales

* Comic Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly dating

* Razzie Awards 2023 nominations: Blonde, Pete Davidson, Tom Hanks



Beverly Hills Police, ﻿Lieutenant Christopher Coulter told People officers responded to a report on Saturday night around 11pm that a car had crashed into a hydrant.

However, Coulter did not confirm that Davidson was driving the car or that Wonders was a passenger.

The car reportedly slammed into the side of a house, dragging across the lawn and leaving skid marks. Police have confirmed no one was injured.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Pete Davidson has been involved in a car crash in California, reportedly with girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

﻿TMZ reports no drugs or alcohol were involved, but an investigation was underway.

Davidson and Wonders were photographed in Hawaii earlier that same day. ﻿

The pair sparked romance rumours in December 2022 by attending a Rangers game, just months after Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski called it quits.

﻿A source close to the comedian told People in January, "Pete and Chase Sui have been hanging out and having fun. It doesn't seem like a long-term thing, though."

Davidson was known for his comedic work on Saturday Night Live and film appearances.

The pair reportedly met on set of the satirical thriller Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, where they reportedly had "insane chemistry on set [and] when the cameras weren't rolling," an exclusive source told Us.

﻿Davidson has an interesting romantic history, having famously dated Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dynevor, the leading lady in season one of Netflix's Bridgerton.

He was also engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018.

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.