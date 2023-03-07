Harry Styles spotted taking a stroll around Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

Pop superstar Harry Styles – in Auckland for his only New Zealand performance – was spotted taking a stroll around Viaduct Harbour on Monday night.

The As It Was singer was sporting a casual look, wearing black shorts, a navy blue Adidas jacket, dark sunnies and his cap backwards as he walked with a small entourage around the sunny waterfront in the evening.

Styles stopped and chatted to some lucky locals who caught a glimpse of the singer on his sunset stroll.

Styles touched down at Auckland airport about 4.30pm on Monday on a private jet.

He flew in from Sydney, after performing several shows in Australia over the last couple of weeks.

Styles has been using Craggy Range owner and billionaire Terry Peabody’s private jet – a $68 million Falcon 7X jet with its own charter licence – while in Australia.

The star will be performing at Mount Smart Stadium on Tuesday night, where he will serenade 40,000 fans.

Because the 29-year-old will be in New Zealand on March 7, he will have to take part in the 2023 Census.