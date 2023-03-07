Matthew McConaughey's son hits Paris Fashion Week - he looks just like his dad

Levi Alves McConaughey attends the Dundas Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

It was family time for the McConaughey kids at the unveiling of the latest women’s wear collection of Stella McCartney at Paris Fashion Week.

Actor Matthew McConaughey’s wife, Camila Alves took along their two oldest children, Levi and Vida

Although the Interstellar star didn’t show up, his 14-year-old son made everyone do a double take with his tousled blond hair.

Alves, wearing a black crop top, cream-coloured pantsuit and a wide-brimmed hat, posed for photos alongside her two children. She paired her outfit with a snakeskin-print heels.

Matching his mother’s cream colour palette, Levi wore a plaid side-striped tracksuit underneath an ivory jacket with black Vans.

Twelve-year-old Vida wore a white dress from McCartney’s Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara collaboration.

Levi and Vida have a younger sibling, 10-year-old Livingston.