Harry Styles sings Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi, flies Tino Rangatiratanga flag at Auckland show

Stuff style reporter Tyson Beckett talks to Harry Style fans about their style and the concert.

Pop superstar Harry Styles embraced Māori culture during his Auckland show on Tuesday night, singing a te reo Māori classic and dancing with the national Māori flag.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

In a video posted to TikTok, the British heartthrob could be seen leading his 40,000 strong crowd at Mt Smart Stadium into a chorus of Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi, a 1950s Kiwi classic popular in classrooms and at sporting matches.

Styles sung the opening line in te reo Māori before concert-goers joined in, finishing the song off with a hearty “auē!” for the pop star.

READ MORE:

* Harry Styles leaves Kiwi fans spellbound in near-constant state of total pop ecstasy

* 'I've done it!': Harry Styles announces he completed NZ Census at concert

* Recap: Harry Styles takes to the stage at Auckland show



Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi is also the song that plays during the ads for the Stats NZ Census, which Styles confirmed he had completed.

Styles was also filmed dancing with the Tino Rangatiratanga flag, used by many Māori as a national flag.

A video posted on TikTok by @whoiskyliee showed the user throwing a flag to Styles, who picked it up and ran across the stage with it.

A separate video posted by the same TikToker, the user claims Styles returned the flag to her after the show.

Tino Rangatiratanga was designed in 1989, and references the creation story of Ranginui, the sky father in Māori mythology, and Papatūānuku, the Earth mother.

@NicholaEve Harry Styles was thrown a Tino Rangatiratanga flag and ran onstage with it during Tuesday night’s concert.

In English, Tino Rangatiratanga translates to “highest chieftainship”, but can also mean “absolute sovereignty” and “self-determination”.

There is no English term that fully expresses it’s meaning.

Styles has waved a number of culturally significant flags during his Love on Tour stops, including the Australian Aboriginal flag, the Palestinian flag, and the LGBT+ flag.