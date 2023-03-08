Hugh Jackman bulks up with 8000-calorie diet to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has revealed his diet as he beefs up to reprise his role of Wolverine for Deadpool 3.

The star, 54, has entered full preparation mode, upping his daily intake to more than 8000 calories.

“Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst ... Becoming. Wolverine. Again,” he tweeted, along with photos of his meal planning.

According to Variety, Jackman’s meals include black bass (2000 calories), Patagonia salmon (2100 calories), two chicken burgers (around 1000 calories each) and two grass-fed sirloins (1100 calories each).

That’s over 8000 calories a day – a whopping amount that is designed to build muscle and get him in peak shape for filming.

That’s a step up from his diet in January, when the multi-talented actor was starring in The Music Man on Broadway while laying the groundwork for his metamorphosis into Wolverine.

Then, Jackman told Stephen Colbert he was eating about 4500 calories daily and planned to increase that to 6000 calories.

Supplied Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

“I wore a heart rate monitor [for ‘The Music Man’] because my trainer said, ‘I need to know what I’m working with here, because I’m trying to bulk you up.’

“I burned 1500 calories in the show, eight times a week. So she goes: ‘Oh, you gotta eat.’ So I was eating 4500 calories a day, it was not pretty. Now I’m just eating and training,” Jackman said.

While acknowledging the difficulty in packing on that much muscle, the actor told HBO in January he’d never considered taking steroids, instead relying on diet and training to bulk him up.

“I just did it the old school way,” Jackson said.

Kate Green/Getty Images Jackman says he uses diet and training to transform his body into Wolverine-level shape.

Though the sequel will mark Jackman’s 10th time playing the iconic character, he admitted he would spend about half a year preparing for the gig and returning to Wolverine-level shape.

“I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time,” he said about the transformation.

“So we have six months from when I finish [The Music Man Broadway musical] to when I started filming. And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train.

“That’s going to be my job for six months.”

Reynolds confirmed Jackman’s Deadpool 3 role back in September, after months of growing speculation.

Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds as the titular anti-hero, is due out in November 2024.