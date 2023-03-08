Bindi Irwin reveals a decade of 'insurmountable pain' due to endometriosis

Crikey! Grace Warrior celebrated her first birthday on March 25.

Australian TV star, Bindi Irwin, has revealed her decade long battle with endometriosis, sharing a picture of her recovery in a hospital bed.

The 24-year-old wrote on Instagram that she had “struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea” caused by the reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside the uterus causing chronic pain and cramping.

“These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc,” wrote Irwin, the daughter of late Australian icon, Steve Irwin, The Crocodile Hunter,

“A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain.”

She said a friend provided more information which led to her to recent surgery for the condition.

"Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn't live like I was.

“Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain.”

Doctors found 37 lesions “some very deep & difficult to remove” and “a chocolate cyst”.

Irwin has a 23-month-old daughter Grace Warrior whom she shares with husband Chandler Powell.

BINDI IRWIN/INSTAGRAM Baby Grace Warrior Irwin Powell with her parents.

Irwin joins a list of famous people who have spoken about their experiences with endometriosis including Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer.

Diagnosis of endometriosis was often frequently delayed placing a burden on patients and those who care about them, a recent New Zealand study found.

The biggest reason for the delay was the fact a definitive diagnosis of endometriosis was available only through surgery and examination of excised tissue, the study found.

Researchers estimate at least 100,000 New Zealand women have the condition.