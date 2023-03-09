Cara Delevingne says concerning airport photos led her to rehab

Warning: this article mentions addiction and contains material some may find triggering.

Model Cara Delevingne has opened up on her sobriety and the concerning airport photos that led her to rehab.

Appearing on the cover of the April 2023 edition of Vogue, the British actress referenced infamous paparazzi photos taken of her at Van Nuys Airport in September 2022, where she appeared dishevelled and in a distressing state, sparking concerns from fans.

Now, the 30-year-old says the photos were taken after a trip to Burning Man festival, admitting she “hadn’t slept” and “was not ok.”

READ MORE:

* Cara Delevigne's Planet Sex through a 'bored and bitter bisexual lens'

* Cara Delevingne reveals why she decided against plastic surgery after considering Boob Job

* Get the look: Cara Delevingne's old Hollywood glam



“It’s heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, Ok, I don’t look well,” Delevingne told Vogue.

She revealed she struggled with depression after her two-year-long relationship with actress Ashley Benson ended in 2020, and while filming the “super personal” docu-series Planet Sex, she struggled to confront feelings of discomfort around her identity.

The death of her grandmother Jane Sheffeld while Planet Sex was filming took Delevingne to a low point, where she decided she would “party as hard as [she] could because this was the end”.

Getty Images “I put myself in danger in those moments because I don’t care about my life.”

“There’s an element of feeling invincible when I’m on drugs,” she says.

“I put myself in danger in those moments because I don’t care about my life.”

Vogue writes the model experienced “overwhelming shame and embarrassment" after the concerning photos of Delevingne at the airport surfaced online, leading her to commit to a 12-step rehabilitation programme.

“I’ve had interventions of a sort, but I wasn’t ready. That’s the problem. If you’re not face-first on the floor and ready to get up again, you won’t. At that point,” she says, referring to her wake-up call this fall, “I really was,” she says.

“This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I’ve started realising so much. People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, ‘Oh look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it’.

“It’s not as simple as that. It doesn’t happen overnight…. Of course I want things to be instant–I think this generation especially, we want things to happen quickly–but I’ve had to dig deeper.”

Where to get help for addiction