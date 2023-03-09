Snoop Dogg lands in Auckland for pōwhiri ahead of two-show tour

Rapper Snoop Dogg has touched down in Auckland ahead of the New Zealand leg of his I Wanna Thank Me tour.

The hip-hop veteran wore a blue velvet tracksuit and sliders with a Death Row Records jacket as he landed in a private jet at Auckland Airport on Thursday at about 8pm.

He attended a pōwhiri and took a photo with performers while showing off his pukana and meet with youth from Kākano Youth Arts Collective, a West Auckland based arts initiative.

The rapper was gifted artworks made by the collective’s artists, whose ages range from 12 to 20.

Isiah Noble was at first shy when approaching Snoop Dogg, however the Gin and Juice rapper energetically invited him to share his work and take a selfie.

”You’re already here, no need to be shy now,” the rapper joked.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Snoop Dogg lands in Auckland ahead his two show tour.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Snoop Dogg attending a pōwhiri in Auckland.

Afterwards, Noble told Stuff the meeting “didn’t feel like real life”.

He will be flying to Christchurch for the first show of his tour at Orangetheory stadium on Friday night.

On Saturday, Snoop Dogg – real name Calvin Broadus Jr – will return to Auckland to play The Trusts Outdoors.

NBC Sports Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart were captivated by the Black Ferns Sevens' haka after winning Olympic gold in Tokyo.

Special guests for the tour include rappers Warren G and Obie Trice and hip-hop collective D12.

The Drop it Like It’s Hot hitmaker was originally scheduled to perform in NZ in November 2022, however plans were postponed due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts, including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects”.