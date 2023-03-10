Australian singer Guy Sebastian involved in dispute with neighbour

Singer Guy Sebastian spoke out on Sunrise for the first time about the allegations.

Australian pop star Guy Sebastian says his neighbour’s allegation about an incident in January, including that CCTV footage would show him holding a brick and “towering over” his neighbour, is “completely fabricated” and “not true”.

The singer appeared on Seven’s Sunrise on Friday morning (local time), and spoke out about the incident for the first time, after the allegations were aired at Waverley Local Court on Thursday.

Sebastian’s neighbour, 66-year-old Phillip Richard Hanslow, has been charged with intimidating Sebastian, 41, with the intention of causing him to fear physical or mental harm and recklessly damaging a rendered fence at their homes in Maroubra in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on January 23.

But Hanslow’s lawyer, Bryan Wrench said a subpoena had been issued for footage from Sebastian’s house, telling the court on Thursday that the “footage was not provided to the police, and it would show Sebastian with a brick in his hand, towering over our client”.

When asked about the alleged incident on Sunrise, Sebastian said it was “the first question I am answering about it. I have chosen to not say anything.

“There has been so much said that’s not true. I’m not in a court case with him. I haven’t taken an AVO out against this guy, this is an ongoing thing, not an isolated event.

“So there was something that transpired between me and him where I had asked him, basically, to stop damaging my property, and then there were some things that were said on his part which caused me to have to call the police. So, it’s not me versus him. It’s the police who decided to take the initiative of taking an AVO out.

“There was something that was alleged yesterday, the stuff in the paper today, which is just completely fabricated.”

KATE GERAGHTY/Sydney Morning Herald Phillip Hanslow leaving Waverley Local Court with his lawyer Bryan Wrench (left) on Thursday.

Police were called to the Maroubra address about 1.30pm (local time) on January 23 following reports of a neighbour dispute. Hanslow was arrested and subsequently charged before being released on bail.

Police have also applied for an apprehended violence order for the protection of Sebastian against Hanslow, which is due to return to court on May 4.

In an interview with Nine News, Hanslow, who is a full-time carer for his wife, said he has “had that many disputes with Sebastian, it’s too volatile to try and live over there”.

“I was there cleaning bricks on my property, and I was approached by Sebastian, which then turned into an altercation.”

Sebastian and his wife, Jules Sebastian, bought their Maroubra block for AU$3.1 million (NZ$3.34m) in 2013, replacing the property with a modern four-bedroom, three-storey home with a grey exterior.

According to court documents, Hanslow has also been living in Carlton, in Sydney’s south.