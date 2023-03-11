'Is his heart okay?': Pedro Pascal's 'violent' coffee order is going viral

The Last of Us is now available to stream on Neon, with new episodes dropping every Monday afternoon. It also screens on Sky TV's SoHo channel.

Actor Pedro Pascal has sent social media into a frenzy after an internet sleuth uncovered his questionable coffee order.

The Mandalorian star was filmed in a TikTok video by user @alexafromspace interacting with fans in February, and some eagle-eyed fans have since pointed out that his Starbucks coffee order is visible on the label in the 47-year-old’s hand.

The user followed up her original TikTok with a zoomed in video of Pascal’s order, revealing the star was drinking an iced quad espresso in a venti cup with extra ice and with no less than six shots.

A single shot of espresso from Starbucks contains 75mg of caffeine, putting Pascal’s order at 450mg of caffeine altogether.

According to Health Navigator NZ, 400mg of caffeine is acceptable for most people per day, however a limit of 3 single espresso shot coffees is recommended for daily intake.

The video hasmore than 6.6 million views, with many commenters in disbelief over Pascal’s “crazy” coffee intake.

“That is a violent amount of coffee,” one TikTok user commented.

“Is his heart okay?,” another commenter wrote.

Perhaps in an attempt to dilute the amount of coffee going into his body, the actor could also be seen carrying a water bottle in his arms.

Between starring in hit shows The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, Pascal’s star power is at an all-time high – so maybe a little extra caffeine kick is needed.