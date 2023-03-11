Selena Gomez gets candid on Lupus diagnosis, says she 'could have had a stroke onstage'

Actor/singer Selena Gomez has opened up her experience with Lupus and struggles with weight gain in a rare interview, saying she was at risk of having a stroke while onstage.

In an episode for Apple TV’s Dear... series, Gomez revealed she had received her Lupus diagnosis after a trip to the eye doctor, where the star discovered her blood pressure was so high she needed to go to the emergency room.

"It was just my body fighting itself on the inside. That was the most surreal part, because I never felt fatigue; I was young, I felt completely fine,” Gomez said.

“Hearing from a doctor, 'You could have had a stroke onstage, you could have died' – it was a lot. But I didn't allow it to sink in; I didn't want to process it.”

The Only Murders in the Building star also addressed body-shaming comments she received about her weight gain following the diagnosis.

Getty/Jon Kopaloff Selena Gomez Talks Detoxing From Bipolar Medication, Suicidal Thoughts

“My weight would constantly fluctuate because I would be on certain medications. And obviously, people just ran with it.

“It was like they couldn't wait to find a thing to bring me down. I was being shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus.

“I would go online, and I would post a picture of myself and say [the negative comments] don't matter, I'm not accepting what you're saying – all the while being in the room posting that, crying my eyes out, because nobody deserves to hear those things.”