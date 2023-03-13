The rumour mill runs rife at Hollywood's pre-Oscars parties

Titanic star Leonardo DiCarprio sparked romance rumours after cosying up with supermodel Gigi Hadid, while Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh did little to dispel feud rumours at some of Hollywood’s biggest pre-Oscars parties on Monday.

In an offer many A-listers couldn’t refuse, talent agency WME took the evening’s award for best pre-event party location, with some of Hollywood’s biggest names taking over a 1920s, 18-room mansion in Beverley Hills – most famously known as the Godfather House.

The location, used for the infamous horse-head scene in the 1972 classic, played host to actors Adam Sandler, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Pattinson, Orlando Bloom, Tobey Maguire and Kristen Stewart, Page Six reported.

Kiwi director Taika Waititi and pop star wife Rita Ora were seen at Creative Artists Agency (CAA)’s bash at Hollywood’s Sunset Tower, which also played host to James Cameron, Lady Gaga, Vin Diesel, Sandra Bullock, pop star Dua Lipa and Elton John.

Colin Farrell and The Whale star Brendan Fraser were also seen mingling at the famous pre-Oscars bash.

And while Don’t Worry Darling star Olivia Wilde and director Florence Pugh were both seen at the CAA bash, the pair did little to dispel the feud rumours, noticeably keeping their distance from each other during the evening and not seen or photographed together during the evening, according to Page Six.

Rumours of behind the scene feuding between Wilde and Pugh on the set of the Harry Styles film began in September 2022, when it was announced Pugh planned to miss the press conference for the film at the Venice Film Festival. The rumours were also fuelled by an alleged behind-the-scenes “screaming match” between Wilde and Pugh during production in 2021.

Also keeping the rumour mill alive on Monday was actor Leonardo DiCaprio who was spotted at multiple events throughout the evening.

The 48-year-old actor sparked romance rumours when he was seen cosying up to former fling, 27-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid, at an extravagant soirée in Bel Air, hosted by nightlife personalities Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva.

It was confirmed the Titanic star was single in February, after rumours he was dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani turned out to be false. Since splitting with his girlfriend, 25-year-old Camila Morrone in 2022, the Oscar-winning actor was first linked to Hadid in September 2022, but the pair were said to not be exclusive.

A source told Page Six while there were no public displays of affection, “they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot”.

James Franco, Robin Thicke, Eiza Gonzlez, Tyga and Tobey Maguire were also seen at the star-studded event.

