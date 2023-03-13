Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan earns a standing ovation for Oscar comeback victory

Ke Huy Quan took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in smash hit sci-fi Everything Everywhere All At Once, earning the first barnstorming standing ovation of the night.

"Mom, I just won an Oscar," a tearful Quan announced to an ecstatic room at the Oscars.

“My journey started in a refugee camp... They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream,” Quan said.

The actor delivered an emotional speech, profusely thanking his family and co-stars, as he completed his comeback narrative – after storming the awards season with wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs.

Quan was found fame at age 12 in his debut role as Short Round in Steven Spielberg’s 1984 hit Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which he followed with a supporting role as Data in The Goonies.

The one-time child star appeared in five more films over the next few years, then, struggling to get work as an actor, moved behind the scenes, studying film at the University of Southern California and working as a stunt choreographer .

Quan said on The Late Late Show with James Corden that his lack of employment at the time of the Covid shutdown resulted in the loss of his health insurance.

Quan told Corden that during the pandemic he auditioned for roles with various self-tapes, but “couldn’t get a single job”.