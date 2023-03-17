Gwyneth Paltrow uses rectal ozone therapy in her wellness routine. You absolutely should not

Paltrow is something of a thought leader in the wellness space, but her wellness regime has proved controversial.

Stars, they’re just like us. Because you’ve tried ozone therapy rectally before too, haven’t you?

Oh, you haven’t? It turns out you shouldn’t start, even if Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, admitted the controversial practice was a part of her wellness routine.

As a decadent doyenne of the wellness world, Paltrow is no stranger to unconventional health trends. The star has previously promoted body whisperers, at-home coffee enemas, and strengthening the walls of your vagina with a jade egg.

From nose breathing, to tongue scraping, to intermittent fasting, Paltrow’s wellness regime runs the gamut from the extreme to the eccentric – but her revelation about rectal ozone therapy on Dr Will Cole’s podcast The Art of Being Well might just take the cake.

So, what is ozone therapy?

Ozone, according to the American Lung Association, is known as O3 – a pale blue gas that smells like chlorine.

Advocates of the practice believe that it reduces inflammation and boosts cell regeneration.

But, according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it has to be administered as a gas, “because it’s highly unstable and explosive in liquid or solid form.”

“Ozone is a toxic gas with no known useful medical application in specific, adjunctive, or preventive therapy,” the FDA says.

Adherents of ozone therapy ingest it via water, injecting into their muscles, or exposure to it via saunas.

What is Gwyneth up to?

True to form, Paltrow waxed lyrical about the rectal ozone therapy practice while hooked up to an IV infusion of vitamins. What does Paltrow really think about the unconventional treatment?

Well, she admitted on the podcast that the practice is “pretty weird.”

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Dr Alison Campbell, a biologist and Honorary Fellow at the University of Waikato has “no idea” where Gwynnie is coming from.

What are the risks? And why would anyone put it up their bum?

Dr Alison Campbell, a biologist and Honorary Fellow at the University of Waikato, said the practice can be “harmful” and the claim it cures all manner of illnesses is “nonsense”.

But, people turn to such treatments when they’re desperate, Dr Campbell explained to Stuff.

"Where Paltrow is coming from, I have no idea.”

“There are healthy bacteria in your gut and body – and because ozone isn’t a targeted thing, it’s going to kill them too.

“When people claim... a particular substance will cure all cancers - that’s a nonsense claim.

“In terms of Paltrow using it rectally, I struggle to see what good having the therapy done up your bum does.”

How does a gas, then, come to be used as a potential medical treatment?

Goop/Instagram Paltrow’s site Goop previously introduced 'The Diapér' - disposable nappies that retail at an eye-watering US$170.

“It’s a red flag, there’s this long list of claims to what it’s good for – pathogens come in many forms, and if you claim that one thing treats all, then what really is its mode of action?

“It’s valuable high up in the atmosphere because it blocks the ultraviolet coming in from the sun – but down on the ground it’s a component of smog which has obvious health risks associated with it.

“Paltrow hasn’t said what it’s helpful for.... But having followed her for a while, from a very skeptical perspective – she seems to jump from thing to thing to whatever will get clicks or sell products.”

Are people in NZ doing this?

Ozone therapy is legal in New Zealand, and there is a group of doctors who promote and support its use - with the disclaimer on their website that, “it’s also potentially fatal if you do it incorrectly and inhale ozone.”

While this is an individual choice, it also presents risks, and needs proper studies to support it, explained Alex Semprini, Deputy Director of the Medical Research Institute of New Zealand

“In terms of evidence, I would expect to see any therapeutic claims specified and backed up by robust clinical trials that also inform dose and safety,” said Semprini.

“Particularly given the known potential harm from chronic exposure to ozone gas or acute high level inhalation due to its extremely strong oxidant properties.”

Supplied Gwyenth Paltrow’s popular This Smells Like My Vagina candle, available on Goop.

What does the medical community have to say?

Professor Chris Jackson of University of Otago said that ozone is not very widely used in New Zealand, but was aware of its use as an alternative cancer treatment.

“I think what’s relevant is that in 2019 the FDA issued a warning about its use as a cancer therapy,” said Prof Jackson.

”Often times alternative therapies are based on a kernel of scientific truth which is then extrapolated into a recommendation that it can be used by patients.”

Jackson said that while there have been animal studies where it’s been useful, “that’s a far cry from saying it's a helpful, useful, or safe treatment in humans.”

“I think Gwyneth Paltrow, like Donald Trump, has promoted a non evidence based treatment for wellness and I don't think they are particularly helpful sources of medical advice.

“I don’t think it’s very widely used – certainly it’s not something my colleagues have used. I imagine its use is relatively limited.”