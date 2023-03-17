Watch: Jennifer Aniston swears on live TV in awkward interview

Friends star Jennifer Aniston caused a few awkward laughs on UK’s This Morning when she accidently swore during an interview.

The actress, 54 appeared was speaking live from Paris with co-star Adam Sandler to talk about their new film Murder Mystery 2.

Responding to an anecdote Sandler told about pushing her off the Eiffel Tower set, she said he did it, “just for shits and giggles,” before covering her mouth with her hand and laughing.

“I’m sure you can bleep that out,” she said, to which This Morning Host Philip Schofield replied: “No, no it’s live”.

READ MORE:

* John Mayer raises eyebrows after liking photos on Jennifer Aniston fan account

* How Jennifer Aniston ended up such close friends with Adam Sandler

* Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt SAG Awards celebration gets everyone talking



“We love it, we love it, it’s fine,” he said.

Sandler, speaking from Paris had told a story about Aniston being scared to jump off the Eiffel Tower for a stunt in the upcoming film, so he pushed her off.

“It was fun to see that reaction,” he said to which Schofield joked, “I can imagine, someone pretending to push you off the Eiffel Tower. What fun.”

“At least you said giggles. There was happy just after it,” Sandler said to a cringing Aniston.

“Sorry everybody,” Sandler said to which Willboughby responded it was fine.

This Morning/ITV Jennifer Aniston accidently swore on live television when appearing on UK's This Morning this week.

The live swearing had immediately followed another slightly awkward moment when both Willoughby and and Schofield incorrectly expressed amazement that a scene in the film at the top of the Eiffel Tower was “on the top of the Eiffel Tower”.

“I thought that was created,” Schofield said.

A brief silence followed before a confused-looking Aniston replied: “That was created”.

Sandler then confirmed parts of the set were real and others were fake, before quickly recounting his Eiffel Tower anecdote that led to Aniston's faux pas.

This is not the first awkward live moment during interviews on the show. In 2022, Kiwi director promptly ended his interview on the show when Schofield questioned him about his alleged engagement to pop star Rita Ora.