Whoopi Goldberg apologises for using racially insensitive word on The View — again

Whoopi Goldberg regrets using racially insensitive language on The View. Yes, again.

On Wednesday, while debating Donald Trump's possible reasons for paying hush money to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels, Goldberg made a comment that she's now apologising for.

"The people who still believe that he got g.... somehow in the election will still believe that he cared enough about his wife to pay that money from his personal [funds]."

According to Deadline, the word was not bleeped out during the East Coast airing's live broadcast. But the clip posted to The View's official YouTube page does have the word bleeped out.

The offensive word in question was once an Americanism used to describe having been cheated, swindled or deceived.

It has long been recognised as offensive to the Romani, or Roma, people and is a derivative of a word that once derogatorily described their ethnicity.

In a follow-up video The View tweeted later on Wednesday, Goldberg offered a mea culpa.

"You know, when you're a certain age, you use the words that you know from when you were a kid or you remember saying, and that's what I did today and I shouldn't have," she said.

"I should have thought about it a little longer before I said it and I didn't. I should have said 'cheated,' and I used another word, and I'm really, really sorry."

This is not the Till actor's first time in hot water over comments she has made on The View.

Last year she was suspended from the daytime talk show for two weeks after making erroneous statements about the Holocaust and Jewish people.