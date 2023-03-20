McLeod's Daughters and Chopper actor Peter Hardy dies snorkelling at Western Australian beach

Australian actor Peter Hardy's career included starring in an ad for NZ telecommunications company Bell South.

Friends are paying tribute to an Australian actor who drowned while snorkelling at a Western Australian beach on Thursday.

Peter Hardy, who gained popularity for his roles in McLeod's Daughters, Chopper and the Mamma Mia! musical was on Sunday named as the 66-year-old man who died at Fremantle's South Beach on Thursday.

His death came just days before another man drowned at the same beach on Sunday.

Andy Burns, a friend of Hardy, said he was "inconsolable" following the Perth-born actor's death.

He said hardy was visiting WA from London where he lived in a canal boat.

"Words cannot express how deeply I feel this loss, We've been close friends since living together in Neutral Bay Sydney in the mid 80s," he wrote.

9 News Actor Peter Hardy gained popularity for his roles in McLeods Daughters and the Mamma Mia! musical, died while snorkelling in Perth.

"He was a superb actor a wonderful singer and guitarist he also played drums and sax.

"He always loved performing in the theatre as well as film and TV.

"Heartfelt condolences to all his family and many friends over this devastating loss especially his beautiful girlfriend Lysa."

Hardy played Phil Rakich in McLeod's Daughters for three years, and Detective Cooney in 2000 film Chopper.

IMDB via 9 News Peter Hardy, 66, was in McLeod's Daughters for many years.

He was in a handful of Neighbours episodes plus episodes of Underbelly and the Dr Blake Mysteries.

His identity was confirmed hours after a second man, believed to ﻿in his 30s, was pulled from the water at the same spot about 1.30pm.

