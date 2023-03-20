Why is Kim Kardashian going to all these soccer games?

Kim Kardashian has been surprising soccer fans, attending some high profile games in England and France.

The reality TV star was photographed watching Arsenal play at their home stadium last week, alongside her son Saint.

The 42-year-old and her 7-year-old son watched the north London team take on Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League. Then, the duo flew to France to watch the PSG match against Rennes at the Parc des Princes stadium.

So why is the American socialite suddenly interested in soccer? While it’s unclear if Kardashian is a big fan of the sport, her son is. He reportedly plays in a local team in the US, and he was spotted rocking Arsenal merchandise at his birthday party in January, Sky News reported.

Kardashian also shared a number of Instagram stories showing Saint and some of his friends excitedly waving to famous footballer Lionel Messi. The boys also met some football stars and got merch signed after the Paris match.

Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Via Getty images Kim Kardashian watches the match from the stands during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg two match between Arsenal FC and Sporting CP at Emirates Stadium on March 16, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

"It's safe to say the boys loved our soccer tour trip! Soccer mom's for the win!!" Kardashian wrote on her Instagram story.

However another reason Kardashian is likely attending the games boils down to a new documentary. According to The Sun, there’s a doco in the works, but at this stage it mostly remains a mystery.

The TV star is well known for her Keeping up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians shows.

Saint is one of four children Kardashian has with rapper Kanye West (who now goes by the name Ye). The pair divorced in 2022, and months later West reportedly had a small ‘wedding’ to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. Although, it’s unclear if the wedding was legal.