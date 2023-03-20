Baby number seven on the way for Casketeers' Tipene family

The Tipene whānau return for season five of The Casketeers.

Aotearoa’s most well-known funeral directors, Francis and Kaiora Tipene, will soon add to their blended family of eight with their first baby girl .

In an Instagram post on Monday, Francis Tipene posted a photo of himself and Kaiora, announcing the couple are expecting another child in six months.

“After six beautiful and handsome young sons Haimona, Nikora, Moronai, Mikae, Mihaka and baby Francis Jnr we have all been blessed with our little princess due in September,” he wrote.

Owners of Tipene Funerals and stars of local TVNZ reality show the Casketeers since 2018, the Tipene family have become local stars through the success of the series – which documents life at the funeral home.

The new baby will be their sixth child together and first daughter for both. Francis has Haimona from a previous relationship.

In 2021 the couple released a book, Tikanga, inspired by the questions they get after people see the customs and traditions practised at the funerals they facilitate.

@francistipene/Instagram Francis and Kiaora Tipene are expecting a baby girl in September.

Last year, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Tipene wrote to King Charles III to offer his funeral services for the late monarch.

“I wish to be a part of Her Majesty’s final funeral procession on behalf of my Māori people and my country,” he said in a letter to the King.

“Over the years, I have witnessed the aroha (love) Her Majesty, the Queen has for our country. Therefore, it is only fitting that I propose this request.”

Kaiora also shared the news on her Instagram story on Monday.