Star Wars and Harry Potter actor dies after collapsing outside King's Cross Station

UK actor Paul Grant has died at the age of 56, his family have confirmed.

UK actor Paul Grant has died after collapsing outside a train station in London.

Grant, 56, was 4ft 4 inches tall (132cm) and is known for a range of acting roles. He appeared as an Ewok in Star Wars Return of the Jedi, and a goblin in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. He also co-starred with Tom Cruise in Legend, David Bowie in Labyrinth, and Val Kilmer in Willow.

According to The Independent, police responded after the actor collapsed outside of King’s Cross Station last week.

British Transport Police told the Mirror: "Officers at King’s Cross responded to a medical emergency outside the station at just after 2pm on 16 March. They performed CPR on a man before paramedics arrived and took over his care. He was taken to a local hospital in a critical condition."

READ MORE:

* The weirder side of Lance Reddick

* McLeod's Daughters and Chopper actor Peter Hardy dies snorkelling at Western Australian beach

* Liam Neeson: I still get action scripts. Don't they realise that I'm 70?

* Tom Sizemore's family 'deciding end of life matters' after brain aneurysm

* Why Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t want to star in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie



It’s believed he was later declared brain-dead. His family announced that they made the decision to switch off his life support machine on Sunday (local time), The Independent reported. His cause of death is not yet known.

The actor’s daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant told Sky News: "I'm heartbroken... No girl deserves their dad to be taken away... He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He's gone too soon."

Speaking to The Sun, Grant’s girlfriend Maria Dwyer, 64, described him as the "love of [her] life".

"Life is never going to be the same without him."