Watch: Taylor Swift fans get married at singer's concert

Two fans held their wedding ceremony at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Glendale, Arizona.

How many people are able to say they had Taylor Swift and a 70,000-strong guest list at their wedding?

This was the reality of Swift fan René Hurtado, who wed her now-husband Max at the pop superstar’s second Glendale, Arizona concert on her highly-anticipated Eras Tour.

Hurtado posted a video of the night to her TikTok account, which included photos and clips of the newlyweds in their attending the concert in their wedding attire and with a friend who appeared to be their marriage celebrant.

The bride wore a collection of bracelets printed with messages Just Married, Til Death, Bride, and Lover, the latter of which is also the title of Swift’s seventh album.

“POV [point of view]: you get married at the Taylor Swift concert,” Hurtado captioned the post, which currently has 1.5 million views on the video sharing app.

In a follow-up video, the self-described “hardcore Swiftie” revealed she and her husband had been planning to elope at Taylor Swift’s concert since June-August 2022.

She says the couple wanted to get married legally before they hold their own wedding ceremony to sort out “logistical stuff”, including changing Hurtado’s name.

“It then escalated to, why not get married at the concert?,” Hurtado told her followers.

“You can make up your own rules for how you want to get married.”