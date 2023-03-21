Demi Moore shares sweet video of Bruce Willis on his 68th birthday

Demi Moore has shared a sweet video of her ex Bruce Willis on his 68th birthday.﻿

The GI Jane star shared the clip to Instagram, along with a heartfelt message for Willis.

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes – we all feel them," she wrote.

In the video, Moore captures Willis surrounded by the most important people in his life – his girls. They include his wife, Emma Heming-Willis, and their two young daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, ﻿10, as well as her and Willis' daughters, Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.

The video comes after Heming-Willis, 44, shared an update with followers about the "grief" she was experiencing on her husband's birthday, given his recent ﻿frontotemporal dementia diagnosis (FTP).

"I have started the morning by crying as you can see by my swollen eyes," she said in a video posted to her verified Instagram.

"I always get this message where people always tell me, 'Oh you're so strong. I don't know how you do it.' I'm not given a choice. I wish I was but I'm also raising two kids in this," she said, referencing their two daughters.

Heming-Willis has been making an effort to share regular updates about her day-to-day with fans, in particular, to raise awareness of FTP, and to bring comfort to others struggling.﻿

Willis' family shared the update of his new diagnosis in February, revealing that the actor's diagnosis had progressed to FTP after first disclosing that he had aphasia in 2022.

According to the Mayo Clinic, FTP is an "umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behaviour and language."

This story was originally published on 9 Honey and is republished with permission.