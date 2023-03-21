Amanda Bynes placed in psychiatric care after walking outside without any clothes

Law enforcement sources said that Amanda Bynes was taken to a nearby police station, and was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after meeting with a mental health expert.

Former child star Amanda Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold after she said she came to while roaming the streets naked, TMZ reports.

According to an eyewitness, the 36-year-old She’s the Man and The Amanda Show actress was spotted walking the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday morning without any clothes on when she flagged down a car.

She informed the driver that she was having a psychotic episode, and later called 911 to tell authorities the same thing.

Law enforcement sources said that Bynes was taken to a nearby police station, and was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold after meeting with a mental health expert.

READ MORE:

* Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael end engagement after 2 years

* Why Amanda Bynes is so 'hyped' about her latest rap song 'Fairfax'

* Amanda Bynes explains why a director once told her she looked like a 'monster'



She is expected to be hospitalised for several days, although a 5150 psychiatric hold typically lasts 72 hours unless extended. Sources added that Bynes was not injured during the incident.

Her ex-fiancé Paul Michael, who she accused of relapsing on crack cocaine last year, told Page Six that Bynes has been “off her meds” for an unspecified amount of time.

Bynes was slated to appear at an All That reunion panel at ‘90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut last week, but US Magazine reported that she dropped out prior to the incident in Los Angeles this past weekend. The panel did, however, feature Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg, and Danny Tamberelli.

The news comes less than a year after her nine-year conservatorship came to an ended. It was established in 2013 after she was hospitalised and place on an involuntary psychiatric hold when she set a small fire in the driveway of a home in California.

Her mother Lynn was given control over her medical matters and finances during the conservatorship. She was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder and manic depression in 2014.