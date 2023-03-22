Alexander Skarsgård welcomes first baby with Kiwi-connected girlfriend Tuva Novotny

Alexander Skarsgard plays tech mogul Lukas Matsson in the upcoming final season of Succession.

Alexander Skarsgård, star of Succession and The Northman, has announced the arrival of his first baby with acclaimed Swedish actor/director Tuva Novotny.

Skarsgård showed off a stuffed toy and told Entertainment Tonight he was enjoying being a dad, while appearing in New York for the red carpet premiere of Succession’s final season.

The Swedish It Couple keep a low profile, having first sparked romance rumours in early 2022.

There’s a Kiwi connection too – Novotny appeared alongside Mia Blake, Taungaroa Emile, and Ruby Dee in Toa Fraser’s 2006 Kiwi film, No. 2, based on his award-winning play of the same name.

READ MORE:

* Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy star in first trailer for Viking revenge thriller The Northman

* Why the latest succession teaser has us worried for Kendall

* Wait, these stars are related?!



Novotny khas also appeared in high-profile projects such as Annihilation, Eat, Pray, Love, and A War.

Skarsgård has previously been romantically linked with Amanda Seyfried, Alexa Chung, Evan Rachel Wood, and Kate Bosworth.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Tuva Novotny at the Venice Film Festival photocall for her film, A War.

While Skarsgård is a first-time dad, the arrival of their newborn marks Novotny's second child.

Page Six said that Novotny shares a 16-year-old daughter named Ella with her ex-partner, Nicolai Bjerrum Lersbryggen.

Skarsgård can be seen next in the fourth and final season of Succession, streaming on Neon in New Zealand from March 27.