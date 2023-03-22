Alexander Skarsgård welcomes first baby with Kiwi-connected girlfriend Tuva Novotny
Alexander Skarsgård, star of Succession and The Northman, has announced the arrival of his first baby with acclaimed Swedish actor/director Tuva Novotny.
Skarsgård showed off a stuffed toy and told Entertainment Tonight he was enjoying being a dad, while appearing in New York for the red carpet premiere of Succession’s final season.
The Swedish It Couple keep a low profile, having first sparked romance rumours in early 2022.
There’s a Kiwi connection too – Novotny appeared alongside Mia Blake, Taungaroa Emile, and Ruby Dee in Toa Fraser’s 2006 Kiwi film, No. 2, based on his award-winning play of the same name.
Novotny khas also appeared in high-profile projects such as Annihilation, Eat, Pray, Love, and A War.
Skarsgård has previously been romantically linked with Amanda Seyfried, Alexa Chung, Evan Rachel Wood, and Kate Bosworth.
While Skarsgård is a first-time dad, the arrival of their newborn marks Novotny's second child.
Page Six said that Novotny shares a 16-year-old daughter named Ella with her ex-partner, Nicolai Bjerrum Lersbryggen.
Skarsgård can be seen next in the fourth and final season of Succession, streaming on Neon in New Zealand from March 27.