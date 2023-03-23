Bruce Willis and Emma Heming-Willis renew their vows

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming-Willis have renewed their vows in a sweet ceremony surrounded by their blended family.

Heming-Willis shared a video of the intimate and casual ceremony on Instagram.

The video shows her walking down the aisle with her and Bruce’s two daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, who were flower girls.

It’s believed the actual ceremony took place about four years ago on the pair’s 10th wedding anniversary. Heming-Willis shared the clip on Wednesday to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary.

The video was taken by Bruce’s ex-wife Demi Moore, and their two daughters Rumour and Scout Willis could be seen singing and playing guitar at the ceremony.

Family friend Stephen Eads, who worked with Willis on a number of famous movies including Pulp Fiction and The Sixth Sense, married the duo.

In her Instagram post, Heming-Willis said: “On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said ‘I do’ back in 2009.

“I’m so happy we did. Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to.”

The famous actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Heming-Willis has been open about her husband’s illness and has been sharing updates about him, and her struggle with it as a partner, on social media.

In a previous post online, Heming-Willis marked their 14th wedding anniversary and shared how a random act of kindness made her day as a friend gifted her some flowers.

“It got me thinking about how hard these types of ‘special occasions’ can be on caregivers. When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t,” she wrote.

“And that is what it is. So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don’t ask what you can do, just do. This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time.”