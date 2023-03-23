Macaulay Culkin secretly welcomes second baby with fiancée Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin has secretly welcomed his second baby with fiancée Brenda Song, his brother confirmed.

Speaking to media while promoting the latest season of HBO hit Succession, Kieran Culkin, 40, shared that his brother had welcomed another child.

“Well, the cousins live in Los Angeles, we live in New York,” he told Access Hollywood. “I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old and as busy as I am there is no getting on a plane and going.”

Kieran added, “I haven’t met No. 2 yet and they haven’t met [my] No. 2 yet either cause we just haven’t been able to figure that out.”

Macaulay Culkin, 42, who rose to fame as a child actor in the Home Alone movies, has been notoriously private about his home life with Song, 34.

Neither Culkin or Song (who is known for starring in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and Dollface) have confirmed the arrival.

The pair already have a son called Dakota, 2, who was born in April 2021. Their first child is named after Macaulay’s sister, Dakota, who died after she was struck by a car at the age of 29.

Their second child is believed to be called Carson, Page Six reported.

In January 2022, Song opened up about her family life with Macaulay in an interview with The Cut, saying they are both "very hands-on" parents without a nanny.

"My fiancé and I are very hands-on. We don't have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born... When I was working, my mum would bring [my son] to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day. People tell you a lot about labour and pregnancy, but not about the fourth trimester," Song was reported saying.

"To my girlfriends that are pregnant I say, make sure you have help. Because your instinct is to want to do it all and you physically can't."