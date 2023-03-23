Taika Waititi is teaching Rita Ora te reo for her song lyrics

Kiwi Oscar winner Taika Waititi and his pop star wife Rita Ora at the CAA pre-Oscar party.

Pop singer Rita Ora has revealed she’s learning a bit of te reo Māori for her song lyrics.

Appearing on BBC Radio 1, Ora was asked if she could share the last lyrics she’d jotted down in notes on her phone.

She told the hosts that her partner, Taika Waititi, is from New Zealand and speaks te reo, and she’s been learning words to use in her music.

“I was learning words to put in my songs, so there’s a lyric that, it says ‘kiss me’ and in Māori... I hope I’m saying it right, it’s ‘homai te kihi’”.

“It’s a really beautiful language, so that’s basically what my lyric is there,” she told the hosts.

BBC Radio shared a clip of the interview on their Instagram page.

The literal translation of 'homai te kihi' is 'give me the kiss'. Another way to say it, is 'kihi mai'.

In January this year, Ora finally confirmed that she and Waititi were married.