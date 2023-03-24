Pop Tart: Romy Coppola is the best nepo baby on the internet, Gwyneth Paltrow's chic ski trial, and Chris Martin's dad diet

The one nepo baby we can all agree on

The daughter of Oscar-winner Sofia Coppola and Phoenix lead singer Thomas Mars delivered her own mini-masterpiece this week, in the form of a TikTok that has 42 million views on Twitter and counting.

In a video that looked like an out-take from The Bling Ring 2, surreptitiously filmed on Coppola’s daughter’s phone, Romy Coppola shows herself to be a young auteur.

“Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded,” Coppola narrates, before explaining why she’s grounded. “Because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend.”

Status is seductive. Helicopters, live-in help, summer camps, and Grammys lying around the home - Coppola breezes past many signifiers of extreme wealth and cultural cachet with such velocity and unawareness that I gave the film a standing ovation of one.

“I had to Google onions in my phone,” she says, letting us know she’s never seen her parents cook, nay, step inside a supermarket.

“Is this an onion?” She says, brandishing a shallot to the camera. “It looks like a balls-” before the video cuts early, to full comedic effect.

Using jump cuts, wide frames, and even toying with the motif of an unreliable narrator, Coppola’s pure comedic chops (“Oh, so it’s women’s history month” is the funniest thing I’ve heard in 2023) herald the arrival of a new talent.

Coppola says that her parents “don’t want me to be a nepotism kid” (of course Coppola, as the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola, is perhaps the best-versed of all in the Nepo Baby discourse).

But what they should understand is that the discourse tends to forgive those nepo babies that possess genuine talent.

Yes, Lost in Translation is my favourite film of all time. But, “Romy Coppola shoots a TikTok while grounded and making pasta alla vodka” is my new favourite short.

When we eat the rich, let’s please spare the Coppola family, and come to over to their kitchen for pasta with vodka sauce instead – they’re simply too talented.

Paltrow’s court case becomes a branding exercise

Gwyneth Paltrow is fighting with a 76-year-old optometrist Terry Sanderson, who alleged that the actor "skied out of control" and hit him in the back, causing a brain injury and four broken ribs.

Is adrenaline more slimming than Ozempic? Are you allowed a multivitamin IV line in court? Is stress the best exercise for your core? Or are you better staying home, drinking bone broth and Zooming your nutritionist instead? These are all the questions posed by Gwynnie’s lawsuit.

There is no Goop antidote to vexatious litigation and no way a body whisperer can heal you from the frown lines caused by millions in legal damages.

Is she guilty? Is Sanderson simply cashing in? Who knows? I am too busy howling over Paltrow’s reliably on-brand mode of chalet-chic – she already looks like she is starring in the true-crime adaptation of this episode.

While the case may be vexatious, I’m sure it’s still monetisable for Paltrow. Paltrow has played the room already, according to The BBC, schmoozing with the security detail by offering them “treats” (this gesture was rejected by the trial judge).

Surely, those glasses will appear on Goop.com shortly, and images of the £250 monogrammed Smythson notebook used to shield her face are already circling Twitter.

Look forward to a ‘This Smells Like My Courtroom’ candle coming to a Goop near you.

Who's The Boss? Coldplay's Chris Martin only eats one meal per day to become like Bruce Springsteen

(That is the one Springsteen pun you’re getting in this column, sorry, but I’m just not familiar with that particular brand of Americana – but do not worry, I won’t trigger you with too many Coldplay puns in its place).

There’s a very strange, very fragile kind of bond that emerges between straight males of a certain age. You know, the one where they peer over at one another’s Tesla apps, rub their FitBits together, and occasionally hug each other while wearing lycra. It’s a bond half-forged from gentle rivalry, half-built by affection, and no one – not even Coldplay’s Chris Martin – is immune.

Gwyneth’s ex-husband, and serial dater of impossibly talented Hollywood stars (Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence), is following in the bone-broth-loving footsteps of his ex-wife and whittling down his diet to just one meal per day, after noticing that Springsteen, 73, “was in better shape than him.”

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Martin, taking a salad leaf out of his ex-wife’s notebook, is going on a diet.

“I actually don't have dinner any more. I stop eating at four, and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen,' Martin, 46, said on Conan O’Brien’s podcast. Martin previously told the BBC in 2021 that: 'I'm not a great cook. I've cooked twice in the last 10 years and both times the Fire Brigade came.”

Ok, diva. Martin’s coveting of Springsteen’s stature is many things – a testament to the complex bonds of male friendship, a ploy to avoid learning how to cook, or maybe just a strange attempt to deflect the media away from his ex-wife’s own diet issues.

But Chris, please just eat something. Before you start seeing A Sky Full of Stars, before your skin turns Yellow, or before we need to call The Scientist to administer some treatment. A lunchtime of bone broth isn’t going to cut it.