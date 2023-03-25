Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announce 'difficult decision' to divorce

Reese's best pieces: 10 of her best performances

Reese Witherspoon and her husband say they are divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage.

The actor-producer and her husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, announced their breakup on Saturday in a joint statement on Instagram. Their wedding anniversary is Sunday.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the post said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

Witherspoon and Toth have one son together and they said he remains their biggest priority, asking for privacy.

The statement's authenticity was confirmed by a Witherspoon representative. No records of a divorce filing could be found in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she has two children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19. The couple divorced in 2008.

The actress met Toth at a party in 2010, and the pair got engaged less than a year later. They married in March 2011, and welcomed son Tennessee James in September 2012.

In 2013, the couple made headlines after Toth was pulled over for driving under the influence of alcohol. Witherspoon attempted to defend her husband, and was arrested for disorderly conduct, with video footage of her arrest leaked online.

The actress apologised for the incident, saying she was “deeply embarrassed”.

- AP with additional reporting from Stuff