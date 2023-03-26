Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with girlfriend Erin Darke, a representative confirmed to People.

The announcement came after the UK actor, 33, was photographed with his long-time girlfriend Darke, 38 in New York recently, in a series of photos that seemed to reveal Darke’s pregnancy.

The pair first met on the scene of their film Kill Your Darlings and have been together ever since.

In March, Radcliffe told People they were both, “really happy”.

"I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade, pretty much,” he said.

In an interview with Newsweek last year, Radcliffe spoke about possible future children, saying he would like them to be familiar with film sets, but wants them to avoid fame “at all costs”.

“Film sets are wonderful places. I think a lot of the time it can be wonderful for kids. But it's really the fame side of it that should be avoided at all costs,” he said.

The British actor found fame as a child actor in the Harry Potter franchise, but in recent years played the villain Abigail Fairfax in the 2022 film The Lost City and played Weird Al Yankovic in the 2022 biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

In 2018, Radcliffe was in New Zealand to film the comedy Guns Akimbo.