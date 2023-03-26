Jason Momoa tosses shirt off to support cyclone relief concert Maranga Rise Up Aotearoa

Aquaman star Jason Momoa threw the shirt off his back into the crowd at Maranga Rise Up Aotearoa on Saturday.

Whakaata Māori posted a series of photos of the Hollywood star on stage at the West Auckland fundraising concert, who can be seen addressing the crowd before removing his shirt and throwing it to concertgoers.

Momoa, who is in New Zealand filming his series Chief of War, has shown his support for Māori culture at Te Matatini, hung out with All Blacks and accidently turned up to a wedding during his time here.

The Instagram post on Sunday was met with messages of support from Momoa fans.

“You are amazing. You have a beautiful heart,” wrote one user, while another suggested he must have “heaps of shirts” because, “he never leaves wearing one”.

Some of New Zealand’s biggest names in music took the stage at the event – a free outdoor concert raising funds for the communities hit by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The lineup included Stan Walker, Bic Runga, Fat Freddy’s Drop, Drax Project, Che Fu, Three Houses Down, Rob Ruha, Anna Coddington, King Kapisi, Ria Hall, Troy Kingi, Muroki, Bella Kalolo, Kings, Teeks, Ardijah, Louis Baker, and Maisey Rika.

The concert was organised after the success of the Christchurch relief concert, which raised more than $200,000 for communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

1 NEWS The Hawaiian Hollywood heavyweight is in New Zealand filming his new series Chief of War.

It was organised by Whakaata Māori Tāhuhu Rangapū and the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency.

It has been six weeks since 11 people died and thousands were displaced when Cyclone Gabrielle hit the North Island.