Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

Representatives of the Creed III star said he has done nothing wrong and they look forward to clearing his name.

US actor Jonathan Majors has been arrested in New York on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, authorities say.

New York City police said that Majors, star of the recently released Creed III and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman.

Police responded around 11am Saturday (local time) to a 911 call inside an apartment in the Manhattan neighbourhood of Chelsea.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted," a spokesperson for the NYPD said in a statement. "Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

READ MORE:

* Oscars 2023 rehearsals: Here's what went down behind the scenes

* Creed III: Kinetic fight scenes and fine performances lift boxing threequel

* Jonathan Majors says he walked out of his first Marvel meeting with executives when they were late



He was no longer in police custody as of Saturday night, the NYPD spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press.

A representative for Majors denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

“He has done nothing wrong," the representative said in an email to AP on Saturday. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

MGM Creed III is now screening in cinemas nationwide.

Majors is one of the fastest rising stars in Hollywood. After breaking through in 2019's The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Majors has starred in Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall and last year's Devotion.

He also stars in the recent Sundance Film Festival entry Magazine Dreams, which Searchlight Pictures is to release in December.