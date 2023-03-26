Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski caught kissing behind van in Tokyo

Harry Styles seems to have moved on from his past relationship with Olivia Wilde after being caught passionately kissing Emily Ratajkowski in Japan.

In a video caught by paparazzi and published by Daily Mail, the 29-year-old British singer was caught holding hands and having a make-out session with the 31-year-old American model and actress next to a van on the streets of Tokyo.

Another clip shows the pair dancing together while sheltering from the rain under an umbrella.

It’s the first time Styles has been spotted with someone new since his break-up with US actress and director Olivia Wilde in November last year.

The pair were thought to have got together in January 2021, when they were photographed holding hands at a wedding.

They met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in September 2020. Wilde directed the film, and also appeared in it, while Styles starred in the film, after replacing Shia LaBeouf as the male lead.

Evan Agostini/AP Emily Ratajkowski has been caught kissing and dancing with Harry Styles in Japan.

In November 2020, it emerged that Wilde had split from her fiancé of seven years, actor Jason Sudeikis.

Drama surrounded the release of Don’t Worry Darling earlier this year, with Wilde being served custody papers while on stage while promoting the film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Rumours later emerged of a feud between Wilde and the film’s star, Florence Pugh, then LaBeouf spoke out denying Wilde’s claim that he had been fired from the project.

Styles was caught up in one of the more bizarre incidents surrounding the movie – dubbed “Spitgate” – when he appeared to spit on actor Chris Pine during the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

There was speculation Wilde and Styles had broken up following that event, as fans noted they were not seated together and barely interacted with each other, however, they were later spotted kissing passionately in New York.

However, the pair were still “very close friends”, another source said, with Wilde and her children seen dancing and singing at Styles’ November 15 concert in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard split in July last year. The pair have a young son together.

The US model was rumoured to be dating Brad Pitt shortly after her marriage split.

She was later seen having a short fling with Pete Davidson in December.